FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says May tax income rises 23.3 percent, hitting record
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 3, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

Argentina says May tax income rises 23.3 percent, hitting record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenues rose 23.3 percent in May on the year to 170.3 billion pesos ($12.17 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on Friday.

The revenue collected is a record figure in pesos, but is well below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, who predicted a collection of 185.6 billion pesos.

Private economists estimate Argentina’s inflation rate is between 30 percent and 35 percent, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.

Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.