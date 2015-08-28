FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says 'no interest' in buying Pope's favorite soccer team
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 28, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Trump says 'no interest' in buying Pope's favorite soccer team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump denied a newspaper report on Friday that he wanted to buy top-tier Argentine soccer club San Lorenzo, Pope Francis’ favorite team.

“Never even heard of the team - no interest!” the real estate magnate and contender for the Republican presidential nomination, tweeted after the New York Post reported that Trump and an associate had sent a letter to San Lorenzo expressing interest in a deal.

Earlier in the day, the club’s vice president, Marcelo Tinelli, told Reuters in a text message that the story was “totally crazy” and that the team was not for sale.

Pope Francis grew up near San Lorenzo’s original stadium in Buenos Aires and has been a fan ever since.

San Lorenzo is one of the top five clubs in soccer-obsessed Argentina. Whether through soccer, the biggest sport in Latin America, or by other means, Trump might benefit from some connection with Latino voters in the United States.

He began his campaign in June by saying Mexico is sending criminals and rapists to live in the United States. The comment sparked anger from Hispanic civil rights groups and others.

Reporting by Luis Ampuero; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.