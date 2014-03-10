FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ted Turner says 'recuperating well' from surgery in Argentina
March 10, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Ted Turner says 'recuperating well' from surgery in Argentina

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ted Turner, founder of CNN, speaks on a panel after the screening of "Cold War", a documentary chronicling the events that fuelled the war between the United States and the Soviet Union, at the Paley Center for Media in New York April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

(Reuters) - Ted Turner, the founder of cable TV network CNN, said on Monday he was heading back to the United States from Argentina after “a minor surgical procedure due to appendicitis.”

The 75-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Argentina’s Patagonia region on Friday with acute abdominal pain before flying to the capital, Buenos Aires, where he underwent surgery.

“I‘m happy to report I‘m recuperating well and looking forward to getting back to business as usual,” Turner said in a statement. “The doctors and medical staff at both hospitals in Bariloche and Buenos Aires were amazing and took really good care of me.”

Turner owns vast tracts of ranch land near the lakeside city of Bariloche along the Andes.

After launching Turner Broadcasting System in the 1970s, Turner created CNN in 1980 as the world’s first 24-hour cable news channel. He left his media executive role years ago to focus on charity and environmental initiatives.

Turner thanked the media that reported on his condition, saying in the statement: “I offer my heartfelt appreciation and admiration for your professionalism and journalistic integrity.”

Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Amanda Kwan

