Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he arrives for his weekly broadcast 'Los Domingos con Maduro' (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela February 12, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

An opposition supporter wearing a costume poses in front of an image depicting jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, during a rally to marks the third anniversary of his arrest in Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters carrying placards that reads 'No more dictatorship', attend to a rally to marks the third anniversary of the arrest of the Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Lilian Tintori (2nd R), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, shouts slogans next to supporters, during a rally to mark the third anniversary of his arrest in Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters stand next to a giant image depicting Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, during a rally to mark the third anniversary of his arrest in Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's President Mauricio Macri used some of his harshest language yet against Venezuela's socialist government in comments to Spanish media published on Saturday ahead of his trip to Madrid.

"Enough with euphemisms, Venezuela is not a democracy," the center-right Macri said, according to leading newspaper El Pais.

"I know what the Venezuelan people are suffering, I think what we have to have is a firm position, without euphemisms, saying that in Venezuela democracy and human rights are not respected," Macri said.

He said Argentina would help end "this social, political and economic conflict," where it could, according to the paper.

The comments came days after Macri, who took office in late 2015 ending a decade of leftist rule, spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump. Both shared their "concern" over Venezuela in a Wednesday phone call, Macri's spokesman told Reuters.

Later that day Trump called on Venezuela to release opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who was sentenced last year to nearly 14 years in prison on charges of inciting anti-government protests in 2014.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Mary Milliken)