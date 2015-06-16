FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Scioli wants president's ally on ticket
June 16, 2015 / 11:34 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina's Scioli wants president's ally on ticket

Daniel Scioli (R), governor of the Argentine province of Buenos Aires stands by Argentine President Fernandez de Kirchner at the Casa Rosada Government House in Buenos Aires, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Daniel Scioli, the front-running candidate for the ruling party in Argentina’s presidential election, said on Tuesday he wants a close ally of President Cristina Fernandez on his ticket as vice president.

Scioli told TV broadcaster C5N in an interview that he had offered the job to Carlos Zanini, legal and technical secretary to Fernandez. Zanini was nominated to that position in 2003 by Fernandez’ predecessor and late husband, Nestor Kirchner.

“I spoke with Cristina (Fernandez) and gave her my point of view. I had said I wanted someone who would complement me in experience,” Scioli said.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
