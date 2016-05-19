FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina sets minimum wage of $572 per month
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 19, 2016 / 10:17 PM / a year ago

Argentina sets minimum wage of $572 per month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina set a monthly minimum wage of 8,060 Argentine pesos ($572.40), a 33 percent increase over the prior minimum wage of 6,060 pesos, for workers with an eight-hour workday, the government said on Thursday.

Workers have seen their purchasing power hurt by the business-friendly government’s move to float the peso, which triggered an immediate 26.5 percent devaluation, stubbornly high inflation, and higher electricity bills.

The minimum wage, which is set annually by the government, is used in collective contract negotiations between unions and companies.

Wage increases are a good indicator of inflation.

Argentina’s government is targeting an inflation rate no higher than 25 percent this year. Private economists expect consumer prices will rise 35 percent this year.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.