Argentina to add natgas company to YPF takeover bill
April 18, 2012 / 7:17 PM / 5 years ago

Argentina to add natgas company to YPF takeover bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Repsol worker stands at the new extension of the Repsol oil refinery in Cartagena, southeastern Spain, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina plans to include the expropriation of a local natural gas company owned by Repsol in a bill to seize control of YPF, the country’s biggest energy company, a ruling party senator said on Wednesday.

“I can’t give you the details because I still don’t have that information,” Anibal Fernandez told reporters at the Senate, adding that committee members would soon sign a draft version of the expropriation bill. The signing would clear the way for it to be voted on by the full Senate next Wednesday.

Reporting By Guido Nejamkis and Helen Popper

