Argentina to add natgas company to YPF takeover bill

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina plans to include the expropriation of a local natural gas company owned by Repsol in a bill to seize control of YPF, the country’s biggest energy company, a ruling party senator said on Wednesday.

“I can’t give you the details because I still don’t have that information,” Anibal Fernandez told reporters at the Senate, adding that committee members would soon sign a draft version of the expropriation bill. The signing would clear the way for it to be voted on by the full Senate next Wednesday.