Argentina's YPF eyes sale of electricity subsidiary stake to GE: media

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017.

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA (YPFD.BA) is in talks with General Electric Co (GE.N) to sell a 49 percent stake in its electricity generation subsidiary, local newspaper Clarin reported.

A YPF spokesman declined to comment, and a GE spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The two companies are partnered on several electricity projects in Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, including plants in the province of Tucuman and near the Vaca Muerta shale field.