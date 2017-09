A flag with the YPF logo is waved in front of the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Shares in Argentina’s state-run oil company YPF YPF.BA jumped 4.7 percent on the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Wednesday after Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC) sold its 11.86 percent stake in the company.