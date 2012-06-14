FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Slim not planning to up YPF stake for now: spokesman
#Business News
June 14, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Slim not planning to up YPF stake for now: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim and his family is not planning to boost a newly acquired stake in Argentina’s energy company YPF (YPFD.BA) for now but will weigh the options in the future, the billionaire’s spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

“We think the company is solid and has good growth potential,” said Arturo Elias Ayub. “In time, we will analyze our options,” he answered when asked if they plan to increase their stake in the recently renationalized company.

Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz

