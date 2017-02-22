FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Argos says independent committee predicts trial failure, shares slump
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 22, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 6 months ago

Argos says independent committee predicts trial failure, shares slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday that an independent data monitoring committee concluded that the company's experimental treatment for metastatic renal cell carcinoma would likely fail.

The company's share plunged about 72 percent in premarket trading.

Argos said the committee had recommended discontinuing the late-stage study, saying that a planned interim data analysis showed the combination treatment was unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in patients' overall survival.

The company said it is analyzing the trial data and plans to discuss it with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and would then decide the next steps for the clinical program.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.