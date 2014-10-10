EU agency backs continued use of Ariad leukemia drug

LONDON (Reuters) - European regulators said on Friday the benefits of Ariad Pharmaceuticals’ leukemia medicine Iclusig continued to outweigh its risks, but called for strengthened warnings on the product.

The announcement by the European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee follows a review of the drug, which has been associated with a risk of blood clots and blockages of the arteries.

Iclusig was briefly suspended from sale in the United States last year on safety concerns, but was allowed back on sale in the country in December, though restricted to a smaller group of patients.