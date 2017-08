TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian fashion retailer Aritzia Inc priced its initial public offering at C$16 a share on Monday, at the very top end of the range it marketed the deal, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

At that price, the company will raise C$400 million ($302 million), giving the Vancouver-based company a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion.

($1 = 1.3229 Canadian dollars)