Lindsey Radomski is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department. Scottsdale Police Department/Handout via Reuters

PHOENIX An Arizona yoga instructor accused of letting boys as young as 11 fondle her breasts at a bar mitzvah party was acquitted of all charges on Wednesday, court officials said.

Lindsey Ann Radomski, 33, was found not guilty of 18 misdemeanor charges in Scottsdale, Arizona, city court stemming from the incident involving seven boys at a suburban Phoenix home in March 2015.

The six-member jury deliberated for three hours before issuing the not guilty verdict on 10 counts of public sexual indecency and indecent exposure following a seven-week trial, officials said.

A judge then immediately cleared Radomski of the remaining counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child and disorderly conduct. In Arizona city courts, those misdemeanor accusations are handled by judges, not juries.

“I’m just incredibly happy it’s over – thank God,” Radomski told reporters outside the courthouse following the verdicts.

She had faced up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Radomski was arrested last year after the boys' parents told police she exposed her breasts at a poolside gathering attended by about 100 people.

She later was accused of inviting seven boys aged 11 through 15 to touch her breasts while she was in a bedroom at the house after becoming intoxicated and being sent there to “sleep it off.”

Radomski had admitted to detectives that she exposed her breasts, but she told them that she did not remember other details "due to her intoxicated state."

(Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Leslie Adler)