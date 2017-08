FILE PHOTO: Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announces newly launched program aimed at providing security around schools in Anthem, Arizona, U.S. January 9, 2013.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is "seriously considering" pardoning Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff convicted of misdemeanor contempt of court for disregarding a judge's order to stop traffic controls targeting suspected undocumented immigrants, Fox News reported on Monday.

“I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.