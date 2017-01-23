FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.S. Air Force base in Arizona locked down over possible 'gunshot sounds'
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 23, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Air Force base in Arizona locked down over possible 'gunshot sounds'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force base near Tucson, Arizona was locked down for about an hour on Monday following unconfirmed reports of "gunshot sounds" heard there, a base spokeswoman said.

No further details of the incident at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base were immediately available, according to a spokeswoman for the base.

The base announced the lockdown on social media shortly before 10 a.m. (1700 GMT), saying that there were "unconfirmed reports of gunshot sounds."

An all clear was declared about an hour later and the base said personnel there were "free to resume all normal operations."

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.