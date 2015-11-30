FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head-on car crash in Arizona leaves five dead
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 30, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Head-on car crash in Arizona leaves five dead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Drunken driving is suspected of playing a role in a weekend highway collision between two automobiles that left five people dead outside of Phoenix, Arizona, authorities said on Monday.

    The two cars crashed head-on at about 8 p.m. local time on Sunday along Hunt Highway near Sun Lakes, about 25 miles southeast of the state capital, said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Officer Chris Hegstrom.

Four people were pronounced dead on the scene, and a fifth died at a nearby hospital, Hegstrom said.

The dead included the driver of one automobile who was alone in that vehicle, plus the driver and three passengers from the second car. There were no survivors.

    Circumstances of the accident were not immediately available, but Hegstrom said excessive speed and alcohol may have been factors in the accident. The posted speed limit along the stretch of highway where the crash occurred is 45 miles per hour.

    The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by Steve Gorman and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.