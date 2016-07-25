FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four dead as van collides with bus carrying Dallas Cowboys staff in Arizona
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Harvey threatens more refineries
July 25, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Four dead as van collides with bus carrying Dallas Cowboys staff in Arizona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people were killed on Sunday when a bus carrying staff of the Dallas Cowboys football team collided with a van on an Arizona highway, authorities said.

Public safety officials said the four fatalities were all riding in the van. Passengers on the bus, which was transporting Cowboys staff but no players, sustained minor injuries.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the collision, which occurred on highway 93 about 30 miles north of Kingman.

No details were available about the people killed in the van.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Tait

