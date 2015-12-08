Arizona man accused of killing ex-girlfriend with hammer, knife

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A Phoenix man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after authorities said he lured his ex-girlfriend to his bedroom with the promise of a gift and attacked her with a roofing hammer and knife, court documents showed on Tuesday.

Caleb Shaffery, 25, was being held in a Maricopa County jail on $1 million bond stemming from the killing at his Phoenix residence while the couple’s three-year-old daughter was in another room, local authorities said.

Police said Shaffery admitted to getting ex-girlfriend Veronica McGarvy to go to his room on Sunday with the promise of a gift and then struck “multiple times” in the head with a hammer he had planted there days earlier, according to the probable cause statement filed with the court.

He then removed a concealed knife and stabbed her in the chest and lower abdomen, the statement said.

Police said he left both weapons in the room, then walked his daughter to a neighbor’s residence, contacted his mother and waited two hours before calling emergency dispatchers. Police said he was arrested on Sunday for the alleged murder at the scene.

Shaffery admitted to police that he had thought about killing the woman for several years because he did not like her, the probable cause statement said.

His mother told officers at the crime scene that her son had been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder two years ago and had a history of attempting suicide because of depression.

She also said that he had learned through social media that a former co-worker was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Shaffery is due in court for a status hearing on December 14.