The Arizona sheriff famous for his tough stance on illegal immigration and keeping jail inmates in tents was easily on his way to a primary victory over three fellow Republicans on Tuesday.

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking election to a seventh term as the top lawman for the area around Phoenix, had about 66 percent of the vote, well ahead of ex-police chief and three-time opponent Dan Saban and two others in the Republican primary, according to online results showing more than half of the vote counted.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Michael Perry)