FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Two planes clip wings at Phoenix airport, no injuries reported
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 17, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 6 months ago

Two planes clip wings at Phoenix airport, no injuries reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two taxiing airplanes clipped wings at the airport in Phoenix on Thursday, but there were no injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Southwest flight 4182, a Boeing 737, and Frontier flight 756, an Airbus A320, clipped wing tips on a taxiway at Sky Harbor International Airport around 8 p.m., FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email, with no injuries reported.

The Southwest aircraft had just landed and the Frontier airplane, headed to Denver, was departing from its gate, Gregor said, adding that damage to the planes was unknown.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.