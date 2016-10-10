PHOENIX An Arizona teenager who the FBI said professed himself to be an "American jihadist" has agreed to plead guilty to terrorism and conspiracy charges stemming from a suspected plot to bomb a state motor vehicle office, court documents showed on Monday.

Mahin Khan, 18, jailed since his arrest in July, reached a deal with prosecutors in which they agreed to seek a prison term ranging from seven to 14 years, rather than the life term he potentially faced if tried and convicted.

Khan, who according to his parents suffers from autism and developmental delays that have left him with the mental age of a 12-year-old, is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 4 to formally enter his plea and be sentenced.

Under the agreement with prosecutors, Khan agreed to plead guilty to all three charges contained in the indictment against him - terrorism, conspiracy to commit terrorism and conspiracy to commit misconduct involving weapons.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the case stemmed from months of communications between the defendant and undercover FBI operatives in which Khan expressed a desire to carry out "lone jihadist" attacks that would kill hundreds of people in Arizona.

Among the potential targets Khan mentioned were a Jewish community center and an Air Force recruitment office in Tucson, as well as a pizza parlor, an FBI agent testified at his detention hearing in July.

Khan ultimately decided a Division of Motor Vehicles office in the Phoenix area was a preferred "soft target," reasoning that relatively light security and crowded conditions there offered the best chance of inflicting high casualties, prosecutors said in court.

