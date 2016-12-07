FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Two people shot inside Arizona Walmart
#U.S.
December 7, 2016 / 9:28 PM / 9 months ago

Two people shot inside Arizona Walmart

David Schwartz

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Two people were shot inside an Arizona Walmart on Wednesday morning and police expected both victims to survive.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale responded to the shooting around 11:15 a.m. local time and locked down the parking lot, according to Glendale Police Sergeant Scott Waite.

Police said two victims were located inside the store and taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Waite said police are looking for two suspects, only one of whom fired, and believe the victims knew the attackers.

He said the victims and attackers got into an argument in the store's parking lot and the shooting occurred later as the two victims were heading towards the store's exit. Waite said one of the victims was carrying a firearm as well.

Further details were not immediately available.

Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix; Writing by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Andrew Hay

