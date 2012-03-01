One injured in shooting at Arizona high school: police

PHOENIX (Reuters) - One person has been wounded in a shooting at a high school in southeast Arizona, and a suspect is in custody, police and sheriff’s officials said on Thursday.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred at a high school in Willcox, about 195 miles southeast of Phoenix, at around 3:15 p.m.

“There was one injury, possibly a student, non-life threatening, and possibly one in custody,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas told Reuters.

The shooting came just three days after a suspected teenage gunman opened fire in the cafeteria of an Ohio high school, fatally shooting three students and wounding two others before a coach chased him from the scene.

In Willcox, an official at the police department said Willcox High School remained on lock down, with police officers on the scene.

Penny Bell said she was unable to confirm the age, gender or identities of either the shooting victim or the person in custody. She said the person detained was an adult.