Arkansas highway pileup kills three, closes interstate

(Reuters) - A series of chain-reaction crashes on a foggy Interstate 49 in Arkansas have killed three people, injured at least seven and shut down the highway, police said on Tuesday.

Ten vehicles were involved in the first crash in the interstate’s southbound lane south of Texarkana, Arkansas, just before midnight, the Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Three trucks then collided in the neighboring northbound lane. Dense fog may have contributed to the accident, the statement said.

Seven people who were hurt were taken to hospitals. An unknown number of people suffered minor injuries, the statement said.

CBS affiliate KSLA in Shreveport, Louisiana, reported that one of those killed was a truck driver who may have gotten out of his truck to try to help others and was hit by a vehicle.