FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas highway pileup kills three, closes interstate
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 22, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Arkansas highway pileup kills three, closes interstate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A series of chain-reaction crashes on a foggy Interstate 49 in Arkansas have killed three people, injured at least seven and shut down the highway, police said on Tuesday.

Ten vehicles were involved in the first crash in the interstate’s southbound lane south of Texarkana, Arkansas, just before midnight, the Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Three trucks then collided in the neighboring northbound lane. Dense fog may have contributed to the accident, the statement said.

Seven people who were hurt were taken to hospitals. An unknown number of people suffered minor injuries, the statement said.

CBS affiliate KSLA in Shreveport, Louisiana, reported that one of those killed was a truck driver who may have gotten out of his truck to try to help others and was hit by a vehicle.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.