Judge orders Arkansas to disclose execution drugs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Reuters) - A state judge on Thursday ordered Arkansas to disclose by noon Friday the drugs it plans to use to execute inmates by lethal injection, as well as the suppliers it will use to obtain the chemical mix.

Judge Wendell Griffen sided with prisoners, who maintained they have a right to know whether the drugs the state would use to put them to death could cause undue pain and suffering.

The Arkansas Supreme Court has blocked the executions of the death row inmates until the prisoners’ claims are decided.

Arkansas had argued that a 2014 law requiring that the drugs and the vendors who supply them be kept secret voided an earlier agreement to reveal the drugs and sellers to inmates. The state has said vendors would not supply the drugs used in executions without confidentiality because of adverse publicity.

Attorneys representing the inmates said the legislation broke an existing agreement and was not allowed under the state constitution or case law.

Griffen said public sentiment about capital punishment did not justify breaking the government’s obligation to disclose the information to inmates.

“The notion that plaintiffs can meaningfully assert their ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ claim without access to information about the source of the agents they allege will render their deaths ‘cruel and unusual’ is absurd on its face,” Griffen wrote.

The office of the State Attorney General has filed a notice of appeal and will ask the Arkansas Supreme Court to place an immediate halt on the decision, which it seeks to overturn, the office said.

Griffen cited troubled executions in four other states as evidence that the inmates had a right to know whether the drugs would kill them without extreme pain.

Many of the states that have the death penalty have been scrambling for lethal injection chemicals after drug makers in Europe began banning sales to U.S. prison systems about four years ago due to ethical concerns.

States have often turned to lightly regulated compounding pharmacies, which can mix chemicals, for execution drugs.

Lawyers for death row inmates contend the chemical combinations provided by these suppliers could be tainted and could cause undue pain and suffering that is in violation of U.S. law.

Griffen said there was no basis in law to shield drug suppliers from adverse publicity.

He was skeptical of Arkansas’ assurances that secrecy would permit the state to obtain reliable drugs from reputable vendors.