Arkansas firefighter fatally shot by person he went to help

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Reuters) - A firefighter in Arkansas responding to a medical emergency was fatally shot on Friday by the person he had intended to assist, authorities said.

East Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Ronald Adams, 29, had responded to a report that a man had suffered a seizure and collapsed in suburban Little Rock, police said.

“We’re still interviewing witnesses, trying to put together what happened,” said Captain Carl Minden of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

Adams lived a short distance from the man he was trying to help, Minden said. The name of the shooter was not disclosed.

An ambulance driving through a winter storm took Adams to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Adams worked for the Sherwood, Arkansas, fire department and was a volunteer firefighter in a nearby unincorporated area where the shooting occurred