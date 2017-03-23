FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Arkansas rethinks new law that allows guns at sports games
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 23, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 5 months ago

Arkansas rethinks new law that allows guns at sports games

Steve Barnes

2 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Reuters) - A day after Arkansas enacted a law allowing licensed concealed handgun holders to take weapons into more places, the state Senate on Thursday approved rolling back part of the provision that allowed concealed handguns at sporting events.

Some critics of the current law said the combination of college sports, alcohol and firearms could make for a deadly combination. The also noted that the University of Arkansas prohibits beach balls, baby strollers and umbrellas at athletic events due to safety concerns.

The original measure that passed easily in the Republican-dominated legislature was signed into law by Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson. It also allows individuals with concealed-carry permits and additional training to carry firearms into almost all public facilities, including college campuses, the state Capitol and stores.

Its few exemptions included courtrooms and public schools.

Backers said the law should stand as written.

"We are treating people exercising their Second Amendment rights like they are criminals," Republican state Senator Trent Garner, said in the chamber.

The follow-up legislation ratified on Thursday by the state Senate and endorsed by the governor would also ban guns at the state mental hospital and the sprawling University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences complex. 

The measure next heads to the state House of Representatives.

Reporting by Steve Baarnes; Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.