Racy night with handcuffs lands Arkansas man in handcuffs, again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Reuters) - An Arkansas couple’s evening of “kinky” entertainment ended with one pair of handcuffs used for fun being replaced by another used for real in an arrest, police said on Friday.

Dustin Taylor, 21, summoned police this week to his home in Fort Smith to remove a pair of handcuffs he told officers he and his wife had been using the previous night while “doing some ‘kinky’ things,” the official report stated.

The couple had lost the key, Taylor explained.

The responding patrolman removed the handcuffs and did a routine search of Taylor’s name in a police database.

When the computer reported an outstanding warrant for Taylor on criminal mischief, handcuffs went back on. But this time they belonged to the officer.

Sergeant Daniel Grubbs, spokesman for the Fort Smith police, expressed a measure of sympathy for Taylor.

“I sort of wish the guy had invested in an extra handcuff key,” Grubbs said.