FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas woman killed by uprooted tree that crashed into her house
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 23, 2015 / 6:50 PM / in 2 years

Arkansas woman killed by uprooted tree that crashed into her house

Steve Barnes

1 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Reuters) - An 18-year-old Arkansas woman was killed and a toddler was injured on Wednesday when a tree crashed into her house after being uprooted by powerful winds during a storm, emergency officials said.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where its condition was unknown, Pope County Arkansas Sheriff Shane Jones said.

Three other people in the house near Atkins, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock, escaped without serious injuries, the sheriff said.

A photo published on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s website shows the tree crashed through a ground floor window of the home, and split a large section of the roof.

The names of the individuals were not immediately available.

    The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch on Wednesday for large sections of the state, with heavy winds stretching from Louisiana to Illinois.

Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.