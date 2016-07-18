PM May says Softbank-ARM deal shows Britain can be a success post-Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday Japanese company Softbank's (9984.T) decision to buy British chip designer ARM Holdings ARM.L showed Britain's economy could be successful after the country voted to leave the European Union.

Welcoming the deal as a boost for British jobs and the economy, a spokeswoman for Britain's new prime minister said May believed the deal was in the country's national interest -- a gauge she will use in all future foreign takeovers.

"This is good news for British workers, it's good news for the British economy, it shows that, as the prime minister has been saying, we can make a success of leaving the European Union," the spokeswoman said.