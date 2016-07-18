FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM May says Softbank-ARM deal shows Britain can be a success post-Brexit
July 18, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

PM May says Softbank-ARM deal shows Britain can be a success post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London July 13, 2016.Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday Japanese company Softbank's (9984.T) decision to buy British chip designer ARM Holdings ARM.L showed Britain's economy could be successful after the country voted to leave the European Union.

Welcoming the deal as a boost for British jobs and the economy, a spokeswoman for Britain's new prime minister said May believed the deal was in the country's national interest -- a gauge she will use in all future foreign takeovers.

"This is good news for British workers, it's good news for the British economy, it shows that, as the prime minister has been saying, we can make a success of leaving the European Union," the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
