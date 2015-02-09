FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ARM buys Dutch 'Internet of Things' software firm Offspark
February 9, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

ARM buys Dutch 'Internet of Things' software firm Offspark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings ARM.L said on Monday it had bought Dutch firm Offspark, a specialist in security software for the Internet of Things.

Offspark’s PolarSSL technology is deployed in sensor modules, communication modules and smartphones, ARM said, and buying the group would add its security and software cryptography to its IoT platform, designed to link billions of devices online.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

