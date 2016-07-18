FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SoftBank's $32 billion ARM deal shows UK attractive after Brexit vote: Hammond
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 18, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

SoftBank's $32 billion ARM deal shows UK attractive after Brexit vote: Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016.Toru Hanai/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) planned purchase of chip designer ARM Holdings ARM.L for 24.3 billion pounds ($32 billion) shows that Britain remains attractive for investment after the Brexit vote, finance minister Philip Hammond said.

"Just three weeks after the referendum decision, it shows that Britain has lost none of its allure to international investors," Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond said in a statement.

"Britain is open for business - and open to foreign investment. Softbank's decision confirms that Britain remains one of the most attractive destinations globally for investors to create jobs and wealth," Hammond said.

Arm, Britain's preeminent technology company, said the two boards had reached agreement on the terms of the deal, with SoftBank paying 1,700 pence in cash for each ARM share, representing a premium of around 43 percent.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.