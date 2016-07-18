FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SoftBank expects regulators to back deal for UK's ARM
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 18, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

SoftBank expects regulators to back deal for UK's ARM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016.Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank (9984.T) does not expect any regulatory obstacles to its deal to acquire British chip designer ARM Holdings ARM.L, its chairman and CEO said on Monday.

"We do not see any major obstacles in getting approval from other countries," Masayoshi Son told reporters.

He said he did not anticipate any opposition from any of ARM'S major customers, including Apple (AAPL.O) and Samsung (005930.KS), saying there would be no conflict of interest with them.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jemima Kelly; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.