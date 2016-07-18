FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ARM says did not consult with customers before Softbank deal
July 18, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

ARM says did not consult with customers before Softbank deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An ARM and SoftBank Group branded board is displayed at a news conference in London, Britain July 18, 2016.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's ARM.L ARM.L said it did not consult its partners such as Apple (AAPL.O), Samsung (005930.KS) and Qualcomm (QCOM.O), that use its technology in billions of chips before agreeing a $32 billion takeover from Japan's Softbank (9984.T).

Chief Executive Simon Segars said, as is customary in takeovers, only a small number of people were involved in the talks.

"This is about a decision that a board ultimately needs to take and the board is there to make sure that the interests of all stakeholders are maintained," he told Reuters on Monday.

"So no, we weren't out consulting with our customers, we believe this is going to be a great thing for ARM, our partners, our employees, our shareholders and that's the judgment we've taken."

Segars also said Softbank's pledge to double ARM's workforce in Britain, adding anther 1,600 staff, would be legally binding in the final paperwork.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
