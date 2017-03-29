Finland's Amer Sports buys U.S. ski maker Armada

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Amer Sports (AMEAS.HE), which makes Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon skis, will buy U.S. ski maker Armada for $4.1 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Armada, which has annual sales of approximately $10 million, will be combined with Amer's winter sports business.

Amer Sports, whose other brands include Arc'teryx outdoor clothing and Atomic ski gear, said the acquisition had no financial impact on company results this year.