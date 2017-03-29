FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Amer Sports buys U.S. ski maker Armada
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 5 months ago

Finland's Amer Sports buys U.S. ski maker Armada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Amer Sports (AMEAS.HE), which makes Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon skis, will buy U.S. ski maker Armada for $4.1 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Armada, which has annual sales of approximately $10 million, will be combined with Amer's winter sports business.

Amer Sports, whose other brands include Arc'teryx outdoor clothing and Atomic ski gear, said the acquisition had no financial impact on company results this year.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Louise Heavens

