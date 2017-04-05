FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Armani to show Emporio women's line in London this September
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 5, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 5 months ago

Armani to show Emporio women's line in London this September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Milan, Italy February 27, 2017.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani said on Wednesday he would showcase the spring summer 2018 collection of his Emporio Armani women's line in London this September rather than in Milan, on the day the renovated Bond Street Emporio Armani store opens.

Both Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani spring summer collections usually go on show in Milan in June for men and in September for women.

"London, dynamic, energetic and cosmopolitan is the perfect setting for my Emporio Armani collection," the 82-year-old Italian fashion designer said in a statement.

The show will be held on Sept. 17, during London fashion week.

Armani took a similar decision for the September show last year, which was moved to Paris to coincide with the restyling of his store in the French capital.

In February, the group announced a reorganization of its portfolio, bringing the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans lines under its Emporio Armani brand.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.