Armenia's No.1 bank plans M&A ahead of IPO, Eurobond

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ameriabank, Armenia's largest bank by assets, is planning a merger or acquisition deal this year, as it aims to surpass $1.5 billion in assets and $200 million in equity ahead of an eventual listing in London, a top executive told Reuters.

Investment Banking Director Arno Mosikyan also said the bank was preparing to issue its first Eurobond.

Ameriabank has been expanding at home after a $40 million investment by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in exchange for a 20 percent stake earlier this year.

Mosikyan said in an interview the bank planned a merger or acquisition deal this year, but did not elaborate.

He added it was also targeting an initial public offering (IPO) in two to three years.

Ameriabank, with $127 million in capital and more than $1 billion in assets, has not appointed an adviser for the listing. Mosikyan did not provide an estimate of the potential valuation.

Ameriabank previously postponed a Eurobond issue, but is now revisiting its plans amid "some positive changes on international capital markets", Mosikyan said.

"We look at a three- to five-year maturity band, although most probably the debut will hit the three-year spot," he said. "We have a short list of experienced investment banks that are focused on our region and on financial institutions in particular."

"We have communicated our plans and acceptable terms, and in fact wait for their signal to tap the international capital market with our debut bonds."

He did not say how much the bank planned to raise through the Eurobond.

In addition to the EBRD investment, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation has lent Ameriabank $50 million to help the bank boost lending to local businesses and bolster economic growth in the former Soviet republic.

Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Ameriabank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative on May 5, while affirming the IDR at a B+ rating.