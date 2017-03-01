FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Armenia-backed separatists say one soldier killed in clashes with Azeri forces
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 6 months ago

Armenia-backed separatists say one soldier killed in clashes with Azeri forces

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian-backed separatists said on Wednesday one of their soldiers was killed in clashes with Azeri forces along the boundary with the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Clashes over control of the region, which lies inside Azerbaijan but is controlled by ethnic Armenians, have stoked fears of a wider conflict breaking out in the South Caucasus, which is crisscrossed by oil and gas pipelines.

Nagorno-Karabakh's self-declared defense ministry said Azeri forces had been violating ceasefire agreements since the morning.

The Azeri defense ministry said that their forces detected and destroyed some Armenian combat vehicles during a maneuver.

"The Armenian armed forces have been suffering losses, mainly mercenaries of Armenian origin," the Azeri defense ministry said in a statement.

Five Azeri soldiers were killed in clashes with Armenian-backed separatists last week and both sides have been accusing each other of an attempted incursion.

Fighting between ethnic Azeris and Armenians first erupted in 1991 and a ceasefire was agreed in 1994. But Azerbaijan and Armenia have regularly traded accusations of violence around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Azeri-Armenian border.

The ceasefire was broken last April when dozens were killed. Efforts to secure a permanent settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have failed despite mediation led by France, Russia and the United States.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; additional reporting and writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.