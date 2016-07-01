U.S. urges leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to avoid ‎tensions

An ethnic Armenian soldier stands guard at the checkpoint near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in separate calls on Thursday with the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, noted the ceasefire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh had largely held in recent weeks and urged the leaders to avoid tensions, the State Department said.

Kerry asked the presidents to fulfill commitments they made to advance the peace process at a May 16 meeting in Vienna and a June 20 meeting in St. Petersburg, the department said in a statement.