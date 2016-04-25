FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bus explosion kills two, injures six in Armenian capital
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 25, 2016 / 7:37 PM / a year ago

Bus explosion kills two, injures six in Armenian capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - A blast on a passenger bus killed at least two people in the Armenian capital of Yerevan late on Monday, the Armenian investigative committee spokeswoman said.

Sona Truzyan said two were dead and six others were injured in a residential area near the city center.

The cause of the explosion was not known, she said, adding that a criminal case would be opened. Investigators were at the site.

The Armenian Emergencies Ministry said two of the injured were in a serious condition.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Jack Stubbs and Margarita Antidze; Editing by Toni Reinhold

