FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Armenia's presidential election
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Armenia's presidential election

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia holds a presidential election on Monday. [ID:nL6N0BH0RZ] Here are some key facts about the former Soviet republic and the main contenders in the election.

MAIN CONTENDERS

Seven candidates are running. The leading one is 59-year-old incumbent President Serzh Sarksyan, whose election to a first term in February 2008 sparked a violent post-election crisis that left at least ten people dead.

Opinion polls show the Sarksyan getting 67-69 percent of the vote on Monday.

He is followed by the 53-year-old, U.S.-born Raffi Hovannisian, a former foreign minister and a current leader of the opposition Heritage Party. Opinion polls put Hovannisian at 11-20 percent of the vote.

Polls indicated other candidates could count on less than 5 percent, including Paruyr Hayrikyan, 63-year-old leader of the National Self-determination Union, who was shot in the shoulder on January 31 near his home in the capital Yerevan.

Doctors removed the bullet from Hayrikyan’s shoulder and said his life was not in danger, but he returned to hospital earlier this week saying he did not feel well.

ELECTION MONITORS

More than 300 international observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) as well as about 25,000 local observers were to monitor the vote.

KEY FACTS

POPULATION - 3.2 million as of December 2012, according to the National Statistics Service. The Central Election Commission says there are about 2.5 million eligible voters.

GEOGRAPHY - Landlocked, bordering Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey, Armenia covers an area of 29,800 square km (11,500 square miles). The capital is Yerevan.

POLITICS - Armenia is locked in a prolonged dispute with neighboring Azerbaijan over the tiny region of Nagorno-Karabakh, over which they fought a war in the 1990s.

Armenia also has fraught relations with Turkey, in part because Ankara does not recognize as genocide the killing of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey during World War One.

ECONOMY - The Armenian economy grew about 7.0 percent in 2012, recovering from the 2008-09 global crisis, which resulted in a 14.2 percent contraction in 2009. The government forecasts 6.0 percent growth in 2013. Inflation eased to 3.2 percent in 2012 from 4.7 percent in 2011 and 9.4 percent in 2010, while the fiscal deficit was below 3 percent last year.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.