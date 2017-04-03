FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OSCE says Armenian parliamentary election had flaws
#World News
April 3, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 5 months ago

OSCE says Armenian parliamentary election had flaws

A woman uses her mobile phone to read voters list during a parliamentary election at a poling station in Yerevan, Armenia, April 2, 2017. Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on Monday criticized Armenia's weekend election, saying it had been tainted by instances of vote-buying and interference.

The OSCE said in a statement the parliamentary election on Sunday had been well-administered and fundamental freedoms were generally respected. But it added that they had been marked by organizational problems and undue interference in the process, mostly by party representatives.

It also noted some pressure on civil servants as well as private sector employees.

With 100 percent of the vote already counted, official results show the ruling Republican Party has won the election with 49.12 percent.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Sujata Rao

