5 months ago
Ruling party in ex-Soviet Armenia leads in parliament vote: CEC
April 2, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 5 months ago

Ruling party in ex-Soviet Armenia leads in parliament vote: CEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - The ruling Republican Party in ex-Soviet Armenia leads in a parliamentary election on Sunday, the Central Election Commission's (CEC) preliminary results showed.

The Republican Party got 53.20 percent of the votes, while the opposition Tsarukyan's Alliance got 26.56 percent.

The government-loyal Dashnaktsutyun Party got 8.07 percent, enough for the party to enter parliament.

Preliminary results were posted on the CEC website and based on results from 18 percent of the polling stations.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Sandra Maler

