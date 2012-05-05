Factbox: Armenia's parliamentary election

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia votes on Sunday in a parliamentary election. Here are some key facts about the former Soviet republic and main contenders in the upcoming election.

MAIN CONTENDERS IN ELECTION: President Serzh Sarksyan’s Republican Party, the Prosperous Armenia party led by businessman Gagik Tsarukyan, the Armenian National Congress - a diverse coalition of radical opposition groups led by former President Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the Dashnaktsutiun Party, the Country of Law Party; the moderate opposition Heritage Party.

Opinion polls show the Republican Party and Prosperous Armenia will win more than 60 percent of the votes between them, signaling little or no change in government.

Eight parties and one party bloc are registered for the proportional component of the election, and 155 candidates are registered in the 41 single-mandate constituencies.

OBSERVERS - More than 300 international observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) as well as about 25,000 local observers will monitor the poll.

KEY FACTS

POPULATION - 3.3 million as of May 2012, according to the National Statistics Service. Central Election Commission says there are about 2.5 million eligible voters in the country.

GEOGRAPHY - Landlocked, bordering Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey, Armenia covers an area of 29,800 square km (11,500 square miles). The capital is Yerevan.

Armenia is locked in a dispute with neighboring Azerbaijan over the tiny region of Nagorno-Karabakh, over which they fought a war in the 1990s.

Armenia also has fraught relations with Turkey, in part because Ankara does not recognize as genocide the killing of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey during World War One.

ECONOMY - The Armenian economy grew 4.6 percent in 2011, recovering from the 2008-09 global crisis, which resulted in a 14.2 percent contraction in 2009. The IMF forecasts 3.8 percent growth in 2012. Inflation fell to 4.7 percent in 2011 from 9.4 percent in 2010, while the fiscal deficit fell below 3 percent in 2011 from 8 percent in 2009.