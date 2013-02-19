FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia election marred by lack of competition: observers
#World News
February 19, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Armenia election marred by lack of competition: observers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s presidential election was an improvement on recent elections in the former Soviet republic but was not genuinely competitive, international observers said on Tuesday.

Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Monday’s election, in which President Serzh Sarksyan was re-elected, was peaceful and generally well conducted.

“However, the limited field of candidates meant that the election was not genuinely competitive,” they said in a written statement. “The candidates who did run were able to campaign in a free atmosphere and to present their views to voters, but the campaign overall failed to engage the public’s interest.”

Several of Sarksyan’s potential rivals decided not to run in the election because they feared the election would be skewed in the president’s favor.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Hasmik Mrktchyan, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
