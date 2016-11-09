FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Remembering the war dead in Britain
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 10 months ago

Remembering the war dead in Britain

A woman watches a Remembrance Sunday parade through Fulham in West London, Britain November 8, 2015.Kevin Coombs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Every year in November, villages, towns and cities across Britain honor those who have lost their lives in war on Remembrance Sunday.

While Queen Elizabeth leads tributes at a national service of remembrance at The Cenotaph war memorial in central London, various neighborhoods also hold their own local marches and memorials.

For the last eight years, Reuters photographer Kevin Coombs has attended the annual parade in his London neighborhood of Fulham, capturing on camera the military personnel and brass bands taking to the streets as well as those watching them from the sidelines.

From residents looking out their windows to dog walkers and a road sweeper stopping in their tracks, his pictures show people watching the march from near and far, some deeply moved by the occasion.

For a photo essay, click here: reut.rs/2ehMOqt

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.