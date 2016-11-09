Russia's Putin congratulates Trump on election win
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated businessman Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election in a telegram on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
LONDON Every year in November, villages, towns and cities across Britain honor those who have lost their lives in war on Remembrance Sunday.
While Queen Elizabeth leads tributes at a national service of remembrance at The Cenotaph war memorial in central London, various neighborhoods also hold their own local marches and memorials.
For the last eight years, Reuters photographer Kevin Coombs has attended the annual parade in his London neighborhood of Fulham, capturing on camera the military personnel and brass bands taking to the streets as well as those watching them from the sidelines.
From residents looking out their windows to dog walkers and a road sweeper stopping in their tracks, his pictures show people watching the march from near and far, some deeply moved by the occasion.
For a photo essay, click here: reut.rs/2ehMOqt
BAGHDAD Islamic State militants fighting to hold on to their Mosul stronghold have displayed the crucified bodies of five people they said gave information to "the enemy", and are back on the city streets policing the length of men's beards, residents say
ANKARA Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election is likely to empower hardliners in Iran who are pushing for global isolation and discourage already wary foreign investors.