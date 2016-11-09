Shadows are cast as people look at a wreath placed by Fulham War Memorial during a Remembrance Sunday parade through Fulham in West London, Britain November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON Every year in November, villages, towns and cities across Britain honor those who have lost their lives in war on Remembrance Sunday.

While Queen Elizabeth leads tributes at a national service of remembrance at The Cenotaph war memorial in central London, various neighborhoods also hold their own local marches and memorials.

For the last eight years, Reuters photographer Kevin Coombs has attended the annual parade in his London neighborhood of Fulham, capturing on camera the military personnel and brass bands taking to the streets as well as those watching them from the sidelines.

From residents looking out their windows to dog walkers and a road sweeper stopping in their tracks, his pictures show people watching the march from near and far, some deeply moved by the occasion.

For a photo essay, click here: reut.rs/2ehMOqt

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan)