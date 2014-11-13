FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli-Indian aerial defense system passes first test
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 13, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli-Indian aerial defense system passes first test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An aerial defense system developed jointly by Israel and India passed its first trial simulating combat conditions on Monday, state-owned manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said.

The Barak 8 system is designed to shoot down incoming aircraft or missiles from land or sea platforms. Defense industry sources have said the value of the project is $1.4 billion and highlights burgeoning Israeli-Indian defense ties.

The Indian partner in the project signed in 2006, the government Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), confirmed the successful test in Israel of Barak 8’s Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LRSAM).

An Indian government statement said that a scientific adviser to its Defense Ministry, Avinash Chander, witnessed the test and described it as “a milestone in the cooperation between two countries in developing advanced weapon systems”.

The Israeli and Indian militaries both plan to use Barak 8 once it becomes operational within months, IAI said. Company official Boaz Levi told reporters that Barak 8 had been sold to other foreign clients, which he declined to name.

“The system has been developed over a number of years through fruitful and good cooperation, and today we executed a complete test in operational mode in which all the components, both maritime and land, were tested,” Levi said.

“The (missile) completely destroyed the simulation target.”

In Israel, IAI cooperated with state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd on developing the missile and with its own subsidiary, ELTA Systems Ltd, on the radar and electronics.

Reporting by Dan Williams and Ori Lewis and Frank Jack Daniel in New Delhi; Editing by Steven Scheer and Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.